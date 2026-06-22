Central Park horse carriage drivers undergo safety training after teen killed in runaway crash

The Brief Central Park horse carriage rides are temporarily suspended while drivers undergo mandatory refresher training on key safety protocols. The safety review follows the death of 18-year-old tourist Romanch Mahajan, who died last week after falling from a carriage. The incident has sparked competing bills in the City Council.



Central Park horse carriage drivers have returned to the park, but passenger rides remain temporarily paused. Operators are instead participating in mandatory refresher safety training before passenger tours officially resume.

What we know:

The union representing the horse carriage operators confirmed that no rides were given over the weekend. Monday’s training sessions will focus heavily on operational safety and animal welfare. Drivers are being reminded of key regulations, including:

Driver positioning: Operators must never step off the "box" (leave the carriage) while passengers are still inside.

Animal welfare: Operators must offer horses water frequently and tether them whenever possible at the stables.

Pacing: Drivers must only walk their horses; trotting is strictly prohibited.

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The backstory:

The renewed focus on safety follows the death of Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old tourist from India who died last week after falling out of a runaway carriage.

Reports indicate the 16-year-veteran driver of the carriage had briefly stepped out of the vehicle to take a picture of the family when the incident occurred.

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Reform vs. ban

Dig deeper:

The deadly crash has reignited the political debate over the future of the carriage horse industry in New York City.

City Councilman Chris Martin introduced a bill that would ban the industry entirely. The legislation, originally known as "Rider’s Law," is being formally renamed in memory of Mahajan. A City Council hearing on the proposed ban is expected next month.

The union representing the drivers strongly opposes a complete ban, arguing that while the tourist's death is extremely sad and unfortunate, a single, unprecedented tragedy should not be used to shutter the entire industry. Instead, they view this as a necessary springboard to identify preventative measures and make the industry safer.

As an alternative, the drivers' union is throwing its support behind a competing bill introduced by Queens Councilman James Gennaro, which seeks to heavily reform the industry rather than eliminate it.