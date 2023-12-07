NYC congestion pricing brings higher costs on Gridlock Alert days

Last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday were Gridlock Alert days in Manhattan. This week Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are on the list.

And next year with congestion pricing, the MTA will most likely be able to charge you even more money to come into Manhattan on Gridlock Alert days.

For many drivers, the recently approved charge is just more salt in the wound. In addition to paying $15 to enter Manhattan in the congestion zone, drivers will pay another $3.75 on Gridlock Alert days for a total of nearly $19.

"It's not fair," said one driver. "You're going to kill businesses in New York."

"The purpose of the program is to manage congestion. Congestion is worse on Gridlock Alert Days and higher tolls are intended to deter driving in favor of using mass transit," said the MTA.

This year, there have been 19 Gridlock Alert days.

Sam Schwartz, known as Gridlock Sam, created the Gridlock Alert Day notifications more than 40 years ago. He supports congestion pricing but thinks it needs some tweaks.

"Let’s be fair to everybody," Schwartz said. "If the MTA is going to charge more on Gridlock Alert days, they should charge 25% less on the lighter traffic days."

On Thursday, traffic on 2nd Avenue in the 50s was bumper-to-bumper, but on 3rd Avenue in the 50s, it was much more smooth sailing. The same was apparently on Lexington Avenue, indicating that Gridlock Alerts do have some effect.

"One of the things I noticed when I declared a Gridlock Alert day, about 40,000 fewer cars came into Manhattan," Schwartz said.

The New York City Department of Transportation determines which days will be Gridlock Alert days based on previous traffic, tourism, and special events like the holidays and the U.N. General Assembly which is in September.