Expand / Collapse search

NYC air quality: Will the Canada wildfire smoke impact your weekend?

By
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK CITY - Thick smoke has blanketed the Big Apple for several days this week.

But right now, the weather weekend forecast looks "fantastic", according to FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods.

Image 1 of 7

A view of the hazy city during bad air quality as smoke of Canadian wildfires brought in by wind. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

NYC weekend weather forecast

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods has the details.

NYC weekend forecast

  • Scattered showers possible Friday.
  • Partly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday.
  • Temps range from the high-70s to low-80s.

Featured

NYC air quality: Check your flight status at LaGuardia, JFK and Newark airports
article

NYC air quality: Check your flight status at LaGuardia, JFK and Newark airports

Smoke and haze from wildfires in Canada continue to blitz countless airports in the Northeast, severely limiting visibility.