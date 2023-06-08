NYC air quality: Will the Canada wildfire smoke impact your weekend?
NEW YORK CITY - Thick smoke has blanketed the Big Apple for several days this week.
But right now, the weather weekend forecast looks "fantastic", according to FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods.
A view of the hazy city during bad air quality as smoke of Canadian wildfires brought in by wind. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
NYC weekend forecast
- Scattered showers possible Friday.
- Partly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday.
- Temps range from the high-70s to low-80s.
