NYC air quality: Forecast, outlook for Thursday and beyond

Grab those masks and get ready for yet another day of downright dangerous air quality.

Thick smoke blanketed the Big Apple for the second straight day Wednesday, temporarily earning New York an unwelcome distinction: the most polluted city in the whole world.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A view of the hazy city during bad air quality as smoke of Canadian wildfires brought in by wind. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"The AQI, air quality index, hit 484. It tops out at 500," Zachary Iscol, the commissioner of New York City’s Office of Emergency Management explained.

The ominous yellow haze smoked out visibility and slowed flight traffic at all three major airports.

At one point, the air quality forced a full ground stop at LaGuardia and caused delays averaging more than an hour at Newark.

Wednesday’s matchup between the Yankees and White Sox was called off two and a half hours before first pitch.

Broadway shows were postponed, the Bronx Zoo shut its gates, all outdoor activities at New York City schools were canceled. Even libraries announced early closures.

"This is an unpredictable series of events," Mayor ERic Adams noted at a press conference.

For that reason, city and state officials have stressed: wear a mask, stay inside and just take it easy.

"You don’t need to go out and take a walk. You don’t need to push the baby in the stroller. This is not a safe time to do that," Gov. Kathy Hochul added.

Where are N95 masks being distributed?

Grand Central Terminal

Penn Station

Fulton Center

Jamaica Center

Port Authority Bus Terminal: South wing of main concourse

Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park in Harlem

Roberto Clemente State Park in the Bronx

Javits Center

How does wildfire smoke affect your health?

Wildfire smoke is a complex mixture of gases, particles, and water vapor that contains multiple pollutants that can get into the lungs and bloodstream.

There is no evidence of a safe level of exposure to some of the pollutants, meaning that smoke can impact your health even at very low levels.

Inhaling smoke from wildfires can cause headaches, sore and watery eyes, nose, throat, and sinus irritation, chest pains, heart palpitations and more.

Who should be careful?

Exposure to elevated fine particle pollution levels can affect the lungs and heart.

The air quality alerts caution "sensitive groups," a big category that includes children, older adults, and people with lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Kids, who often are encouraged to go out and play, "are more susceptible to smoke for a number of reasons," said Laura Kate Bender, the lung association's National Assistant Vice President, healthy air. "Their lungs are still developing, they breathe in more air per unit of body weight."

No one is immune.

What can you do for now?

It's a good time to put off that yard work and outdoor exercise. If you go out, consider wearing an N95 mask to reduce your exposure to pollutants.

Stay inside, keeping your doors, windows and fireplaces shut. It's recommended that you run the air conditioning on a recirculation setting.

When will conditions improve?

Conditions may not markedly improve for a couple of days.