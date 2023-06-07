Expand / Collapse search

New Yorkers trying to deal with smoky air conditions

New York City
MANHATTAN - Despite New York City having some of the worst air quality in the world on Wednesday, the City That Never Sleeps isn't stopping, with plenty of New Yorkers trying to carry on with their day as normal. 

The city is known for being walkable, but the streets were much emptier than usual Wednesday as many people opted to try and stay indoors as much as possible, to stay safe from the haze and smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

"I'm just trying to get my errands done as quickly as possible and get back home," one woman said.

NYC enveloped by wildfire smoke

New York City was enveloped by wildfire smoke on Wednesday, covering the city in an unhealthy haze. The city's streets took on an eerie quality, as people went about their day.

Young, old, infants and athletes reworked their plans to avoid the smoke, with those who dared to go out wearing masks in an eerie echo of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Cancellations and changes of plans ruled the day, with field trips and recesses canceled at the city's schools. Sports practices were either relocated or postponed.

The poor air quality even hit Broadway, with actress Jodie Comer stopping a performance of her one-woman show Prima Facie on Broadway Wednesday afternoon due to breathing problems.