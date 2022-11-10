NY Times makes changes to Wordle

Wordle is undergoing some changes. The word puzzle game will now have words chosen by the New York Times instead of the preset database of words picked by its creator, Josh Wardle.

"The game will have a Times-curated word list and will be programmed and tested like the Spelling Bee and the Crossword," the paper said, referring to other Times word games.

Another change players will notice is that the word of the day will not be a plural that ends with "es" or "s."

"That is, the answer will never be FOXES or SPOTS, but it might be GEESE or FUNGI," the paper added. "As the game is currently designed, FOXES or SPOTS can be used as a guess word to help narrow down the answer, but FOXES or SPOTS will not be the answer."

The paper urged players to refresh their browsers to make sure they stay synced with the rest of the users.

RELATED: Wordle now has a new recommended starting word

The game has remained largely unchanged since the NY Times bought it from Wardle in January.

How to play Wordle

Wordle is a free daily game where the user gets six guesses to come up with the five-letter secret word of the day in as few turns as possible.

The user starts with a guess word and then there are three outcomes for each letter. If the letter is in the word and in the correct spot the square around it turns green. If the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot the square turns yellow. If the letter is not in the word the square will turn gray.

RELATED: Wordle starter words for the win