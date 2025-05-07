The Brief After years of delays, the deadline to get a Real ID is finally here. Some of the requirements to obtain a Real ID include your name and Social Security number. Homeland Security Chief Kristi Noem said travelers with no Real ID may still be allowed to fly.



After nearly 20 years of delays, the deadline to obtain a Real ID for your license is finally here, meaning air travelers need the identification to board domestic flights and gain entrance to certain federal buildings.

When is Real ID required?

What they're saying:

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Tuesday assured people who don't yet have a Real ID but need to take a domestic flight Wednesday that they will be able to fly after clearing additional identity checks.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, certain standard driver’s licenses and other identification cards will no longer meet federal guidelines for individuals seeking to fly in the U.S. and for access to some federal facilities.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) warned people who don’t have identification that complies with Real ID requirements to arrive early at the airport and be prepared for advanced screening to avoid causing delays.

Noem said security checkpoints will also be accepting passports and tribal identification, like they have already been doing. Those who still lack an identification that complies with the Real ID law "may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step," Noem said.

"But people will be allowed to fly," she said. "We will make sure it’s as seamless as possible."

What is a Real ID?

Why you should care:

A Real ID is a seal on all state-issued identification documents.

Why is this happening?

The Real ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 and was enacted following the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that the Federal Government "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses," according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The act established minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards.

All states, Washington, D.C., and the five territories are Real ID compliant, and they are issuing Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses and IDs.

¨The whole idea here is to better validate those individuals that were encountering a checkpoint to ensure they are who exactly they say they are," said Thomas Carter, TSA’s federal security director in New Jersey.

What do I need to get a Real ID?

What you can do:

Travelers that need to apply for a Real ID must visit the Department of Motor Vehicles' office in their area and fill out an online application and upload their documents. When you arrive at the DMV office make sure to bring your uploaded documents to complete the application.

Documents needed for Real ID

The following documentation you need is listed below:

Full legal name. Date of birth. Social Security number. Two proofs of your address of principal residence. Lawful status.

Is Enhanced ID the same as Real ID?

What we know:

A Real ID-compliant driver’s license has a symbol – a star – in the top corner of the card.

In New York state, an "enhanced″ ID card permits you to both fly domestically and cross land and sea borders into Mexico and Canada from the U.S. It does not, however, allow you to fly into either of those countries.

Enhanced IDs will have an American flag icon, as well as the word "enhanced" at the top of the card.

For a detailed comparison of which ID is right for you,

What happens if you don't have a driver's license?

Anyone who does not have a driver's license can apply for a non-driver photo ID card, also known as a New York State ID. People need to complete form "MV-44" and provide proof of identity and birth date (birth certificate and Social Security Card) to apply.

In addition, you must apply for an original non-driver ID in a DMV office. It cannot be done online, by mail or by phone.

For more information,

Do you need a Real ID if you have a passport?

"If you have a passport, you're fine. That's a strong, valid credential. And you can use that," said Robert Sinclair Jr., senior manager of Public Affairs at AAA Northeast. "If you want to fly without the passport, then you have to have that Real ID domestically."

Do children need Real ID to fly?

"No. TSA does not require children under 18 to provide identification when traveling with a companion within the United States. The companion will need acceptable identification," the DHS said.

How long is Real ID good for?

Check with your local DMV office to find out how long your Real ID is valid.

Make an appointment for a Real ID

Make an appointment for a Real ID

Passport application status

Passport application status