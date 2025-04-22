NJMVC launches emergency Real ID appointments for urgent travelers

The Brief The NJMVC is launching a "REAL ID Emergency Issuance Program" that will begin on Thursday. The program is for travelers with life-or-death emergencies or those who have urgent travel plans within 14 days. All appointments will be at Trenton Regional Center, though the agency says they "cannot guarantee an appointment will be available."



The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission is launching a "REAL ID Emergency Issuance Program" that will begin on Thursday for travelers with life-or-death emergencies or those who have urgent travel plans within 14 days.

New Jersey Real ID appointment

What we know:

The program is being offered to people who meet certain criteria:

Life-or-Death Emergency Service: For customers who are traveling in the next 14 days for a life-or-death emergency.

Urgent Travel Service: You may only request an emergency appointment if you are within 14 days of your travel date.

For requirements in each category, click HERE.

All appointments will be at Trenton Regional Center, though the agency says they "cannot guarantee an appointment will be available." In addition, an $80 expedited shipping fee must be paid.

"The total time to get a Driver License or Non-Driver ID includes processing and mailing times. No Driver License or Non-Driver ID is printed on site and requires expedited shipping," the agency says. "As such, a minimum of three business days is required for the processing of an expedited service."

When does Real ID start?

The backstory:

Starting Wednesday, May 7, anyone flying domestically or entering secure federal facilities in the United States will need a Real ID, Enhanced ID or passport. In 2022, the DHS announced an extension of the deadline until May 7, 2025. This means, starting May 7, a Real ID, or other federally approved identification, will be necessary to board domestic flights.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.

Older IDs will be suitable to allow people to drive, buy liquor or other age-regulated products, and gamble at casinos. Travelers can also use military IDs or passports to access flights and federal facilities.

NJ Real ID requirements

To apply for a REAL ID, travelers should visit their local DMV office, and fill out the online application and upload their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring their uploaded documents to complete the application.

At a minimum, you must provide documentation showing:

Full legal name Date of birth Social security number Two proofs of your address of principal residence Lawful status

For more information, click HERE.

Do I need a Real ID if I have a passport?

What they're saying:

"If you have a passport, you're fine. That's a strong, valid credential. And you can use that," said Robert Sinclair Jr., senior manager of Public Affairs at AAA Northeast. "If you want to fly without the passport, then you have to have that Real ID domestically."