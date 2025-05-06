Real ID deadline: Answering the big questions ahead of Wednesday, May 7

The Brief After years of postponements and delays, the deadline to get a Real ID is finally here. Starting Wednesday, May 7, anyone flying domestically or entering secure federal facilities in the United States will need a Real ID, Enhanced ID or passport. Back in 2005, Congress passed the Real ID Act to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.



When is Real ID required?

What we know:

Starting Wednesday, May 7, anyone flying domestically or entering secure federal facilities in the United States will need a Real ID, Enhanced ID or passport.

What is a Real ID?

A Real ID is a federally compliant state-issued license or identification card that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says is a more secure form of identification.

Besides needing a Real ID to fly domestically, you will also need one to access certain federal buildings and facilities.

Why is this happening?

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.

What they're saying:

"Real ID is a coordinated effort by the federal government to improve the reliability and accuracy of driver’s licenses and identification cards," John Essig, the Transportation Security Administration’s Security Director for airports in the New York City region said in a press release on April 3. "The improvements are intended to inhibit terrorists’ ability to evade detection by using fraudulent identification."

The backstory:

The Real ID Act was supposed to begin rolling out in 2008, "but has faced repeated delays due to state implementation challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic," said Nina Ruggiero, senior editorial director for Travel + Leisure. "The combination of varying state processes and shifting deadlines has added to the overall confusion around Real IDs and likely led some travelers to take the deadlines less seriously."

"If you have a passport, you're fine. That's a strong, valid credential. And you can use that." — Robert Sinclair Jr.

In 2022, the DHS announced an extension of the deadline until May 7, 2025.

How to know if I have a Real ID

A Real ID-compliant driver’s license has a symbol – a star – in the top corner of the card.

In New York state, an "enhanced″ ID card permits you to both fly domestically and cross land and sea borders into Mexico and Canada from the U.S. It does not, however, allow you to fly into either of those countries.

Enhanced IDs will have an American flag icon, as well as the word "enhanced" at the top of the card.

For a detailed comparison of which ID is right for you, click HERE.

What happens if you don't have a driver's license?

Anyone who does not have a driver's license can apply for a non-driver photo ID card, also known as a New York State ID. People need to complete form "MV-44" and provide proof of identity and birth date (birth certificate and Social Security Card) to apply.

In addition, you must apply for an original non-driver ID in a DMV office. It cannot be done online, by mail or by phone.

For more information, click HERE.

Do I need a Real ID if I have a passport?

"If you have a passport, you're fine. That's a strong, valid credential. And you can use that," said Robert Sinclair Jr., senior manager of Public Affairs at AAA Northeast. "If you want to fly without the passport, then you have to have that Real ID domestically."

What do I need for a Real ID?

To apply for a Real ID, travelers should visit their local DMV office, and fill out the online application and upload their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring their uploaded documents to complete the application.

What if I don’t have a Real ID by May 7?

If you don’t have a Real ID by the deadline, and you’re planning to board a domestic flight, you will need to bring your passport or another TSA-approved form of identification when you travel.

Otherwise, you could face "delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint," warns TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

Do children need Real ID to fly?

"No. TSA does not require children under 18 to provide identification when traveling with a companion within the United States. The companion will need acceptable identification," the DHS said.

How long is Real ID good for?

Check with your local DMV office to find out how long your Real ID is valid.

Real ID appointment locations

Click HERE for New York City and HERE for New Jersey.

Passport application status

Click HERE for more information.