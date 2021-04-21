Powerful storms hit New York area

A powerful storm system is moving through the New York area on Wednesday, prompting several weather alerts.

Several counties in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, which means severe thunderstorms are occurring or imminent in the warning area, according to the National Weather Service. A severe thunderstorm is defined as having winds of 58 mph or higher and/or hail 1 inch in diameter or larger.

"Strong winds can cause flying debris, turn unsecured objects into projectiles, and cause power outages," Notify NYC said in an emergency alert. "Exercise caution when walking, biking, or driving."

The National Weather Service said the storms could intensify, with powerful winds, damaging hail, and potentially deadly tornadoes.

Hail was reported in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. A Storyful journalist captured video footage of hail and rainfall hitting Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Severe Thunderstorm Warning expired but a Severe Thunderstorm Watch remained in effect for parts of the region.

Earlier, NWS issued a Tornado Warning for Dutchess County, New York, and Litchfield County, Connecticut, because weather radar indicated rotation in the storm. The warning expired around 3:15 p.m.

A Tornado Warning means a tornado is imminent and you should seek safe shelter immediately.

