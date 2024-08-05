Best and worst states to have a baby in 2024: How NY, NJ, CT ranked

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2024’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby – where do you think NY, NJ and CT ranked?

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l CONNECTICUT l NEW JERSEY

***Click each headline to jump to the designated topic.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key measures of cost and health care accessibility, as well as baby- and family-friendliness.

"The best states for having a baby minimize costs while providing top-notch care for both newborns and their mothers," wallethub analyst Cassandra Happe said.

Here's where New York, Connecticut and New Jersey ranked on the list:

Overall rank: 12

State total score: 58.77

Cost rank: 50

Health Care rank: 18

Baby-friendliness rank: 9

Family-friendliness rank: 5

Featured article

Overall rank: 15

State total score: 58.04

Cost rank: 45

Health Care rank: 13

Baby-friendliness rank: 13

Family-friendliness rank: 12

Overall rank: 27

State total score: 51.51

Cost rank: 48

Health Care rank: 28

Baby-friendliness rank: 17

Family-friendliness rank: 17

Massachusetts ranked first overall, followed by North Dakota and Minnesota. Mississippi finished last.

"They [the best states] also continue to be good environments for parents even long after the birth, with high-quality pediatric care, affordable and accessible child care, and a strong economic environment that makes providing for a child easier," Happe said.

To see the full list, click HERE.