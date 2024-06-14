Expand / Collapse search

These are the best places to raise a family in the NYC area

Published  June 14, 2024 11:31am EDT
NEW YORK CITY - Ranking and review site Niche.com has come out with their list of the "2024 Best Places to Raise a Family in the New York City Area."

JUMP TO: TOP 10 LIST

"Explore the best places to raise a family based on public schools, crime rates, cost of living, and family-friendly amenities," the website said. "Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other data sources."

Here's the top 10 list:

Top 10 list

1. Kensington

2. Mountain Lakes

3. Ho-Ho-Kus

4. Syosset

5. Scarsdale

6. Haworth

7. Harrington Park

8. Ardsley

9. Jericho

10. Upper Montclair

"Living in Kensington offers residents an urban suburban mix feel and most residents own their homes," the website said. "In Kensington there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many retirees live in Kensington and residents tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Kensington are highly rated."