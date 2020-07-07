NY, NJ, CT add three more states to restricted access list

article

People arriving to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from three more states will have to quarantine for 14-days due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Delaware, Kansas, Oklahoma were added to the travel advisory list by the Tri-State governors on Tuesday.

The states join people traveling from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah already required to follow a quarantine.

The states on the restricted access list meet the criteria of a seven day rolling average, of positive tests in excess of 10 percent, or a number of positive cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents.

"As states around the country experience increasing community spread, New York is taking action to ensure the continued safety of our phased reopening," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "Our entire response to this pandemic has been by the numbers, and we've set metrics for community spread just as we set metrics for everything."

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy and CT Gov. Ned Lamont have been in lockstep with Gov. Cuomo when expanding the list of states with restricted access.

"New Yorkers did the impossible - we went from the worst infection rate in the United States to one of the best - and the last thing we need is to see another spike of COVID-19," said Cuomo.

While the region has seen a drop in cases of coronavirus, other states have seen an increase at an alarming rate.

The COVID-19 pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down in the United States, with the virus infecting over 2.8M people since it began and killing over 129,000.

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases is on the rise in at least 36 states, with California, Arizona, Texas, and Florida all posting record numbers of new infections.