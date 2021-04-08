NY Mets home opener Thursday against Miami Marlins

article

The NY Mets open the 2021 season at CitiField Thursday against the Miami Marlins and against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

CitiField has been used as a COVID vaccination site for Queens residents. Thursday, it will welcome up to 8,492 fans after 557 days since the Mets last played in front of fans at the stadium. Everyone who enters the stadium must present a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination.

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed CitiField and Yankee Stadium to reopen as of April 1 at 20 percent capacity.

No paper tickets will be accepted and all transactions at food and beverage stands will be digital.

Fans ages two and older must wear masks expect while eating or drinking at their seats.

More information on the Mets’ ticketing policy is available at http://www.mets.com/2021updates.

Game time is 1:10 p.m. Meteorologist Mike Woods is calling for a warm day with sunny skies.

The Mets (1-2) season opener between the Mets and the Washington Nationals was postponed last week after three players for the 2019 World Series champions tested positive for COVID-19.