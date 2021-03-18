Beginning April 1, Yankee Stadium, CitiField, other sports venues to increase capacity

Beginning, April 1 sports venues like Yankee Stadium and CitiField will be allowed to increase indoor and outdoor capacities, announced Gov. Andrew Cuomo Thursday.

Sports venues with 1,500+ indoor capacity can increase 10 % of maximum capacity and sports venues with 2,500+ outdoor capacity can increase to 20% of maximum capacity.

"If you get your vaccine, you can go to a game as soon as it opens," Cuomo said during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

Testing of everyone in attendance will be required either through a rapid test or a PCR test. Masks will be mandatory as will other COVID protocols.

"We will then do contact tracing where you follow up on the game to see if anyone got infected etc. I think you're going to see the capacity increase and the testing requirements decrease as we get more evidence," said Cuomo.

Cuomo, who was joined at the briefing by MLB legends C.C. Sabathia and Al Leiter, said at CitiField the capacity limit would be 8,384 fans while 10,850 fans would be allowed at Yankee Stadium.

In a press release sent by the Yankees, team officials said they anticipate being allowed to expand capacity and eliminate testing in early May 2021.

New York initially allowed for the reopening of large stadiums on Feb. 23, 2021, at 10% capacity.

"The crowd makes the ball game said Ty Cobb and I agree," said Cuomo.