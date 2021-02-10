NY stadiums allowed to have limited fans starting on Feb. 23

New York's governor is opening up stadiums and arenas to sports and concerts this month.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday afternoon that any large stadium in the state can reopen starting on Feb. 23, 2021, at 10% capacity for venues over 10,000 seats. Any guest would have to have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of an event and wear face coverings.

"The testing is key," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The venues would have to have social distancing and assigned seating and do temperature checks at the door.

Any venue would first have to have its reopening plans approved by the state health department.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Advertisement

When can fans go to games in New York City?

The governor said that the Barclays Center in New York City is going to be the first venue to open under the new plan. The Brooklyn Nets game vs. the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 23 will welcome a limited number of fans.

Cuomo said a test during a Buffalo Bills NFL playoff game last month was successful so he decided to allow stadiums statewide to reopen.

DETAILS ON INDOOR DINING BAN BEING LIFTED IN NYC

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reacted positively to the news.

"I think it can be done safely with a lot of precautions but we have to keep a really careful eye on the situation," Mayor de Blasio said. "You are talking about a really limited audience and a lot of precautions. Right now, I think that can work."