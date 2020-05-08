NY boy dies after developing inflammatory condition possibly linked to COVID-19

article

A child in Westchester County has died after developing a serious inflammatory condition possibly linked with the coronavirus, officials said Friday.

The child, a 5-year-old boy, developed neurological complications and may have also had an underlying condition, according to Dr. Michael Gewitz of Maria Fareri Children's Hospital in Valhalla, where 11 children were being treated for the new condition being referred to as pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Gewitz said the children range in age from a few months to teens. They have all tested positive for COVID-19 as well as the antibodies to the virus. However, it is too early to know if this new syndrome is directly caused by or related to COVID, he said.

Earlier this week, New York state health officials issued an advisory that medical authorities have reported and are investigating several dozen cases statewide of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which resembles Kawasaki disease or toxic shock syndrome.

>A rare inflammatory condition hits some children who have COVID-19

Dr. Sherlita Amler, the Westchester health commissioner, said symptoms may include a persistent fever of four or more days, abdominal pain (often severe), vomiting, diarrhea, a rash that develops over the body and can reach the extremities, swollen hands with peeling of the skin, and enlarged lymph nodes.

The syndrome is rare, she said, but parents in households that have had a COVID-19 infection should be on the lookout for these symptoms in their children and report them to a medical provider immediately.

"Thankfully most children with COVID-19 only experience mild symptoms, but in some, a dangerous inflammatory syndrome can develop," Dr. Howard Zucker, the state's health commissioner, said in a statement released on May 6. "While we continue to reduce cases through social distancing, discoveries like this remind us we are still in the middle of our response to this deadly pandemic."

In April, medical groups in Europe sent a warning to doctors about the condition after some cases turned up.

The 5-year-old boy who died at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital on Thursday will be reported as a "potential" COVID death but the case is still being investigated, Amler said.

>Doctors probe link between COVID-19 and kids with Kawasaki-like disease