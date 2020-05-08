4-year-old child in NJ dies from COVID-19-related causes

A 4-year-old child in New Jersey has died from coronavirus-related causes. The child is the state's first COVID-19 death under 18.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli on Friday said the child had an underlying condition but didn't disclose any more information about the case for privacy reasons.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," Persichilli said.

At his daily briefing, Gov. Phil Murphy reported that another 162 people, including the child, had died, bringing the state's death toll to 8,952. He called the child's death "unfathomable."

"We cannot think of the toll of COVID-19 only in economic terms, but also in its most basic human terms," the governor said.

Despite the deaths, the overall situation in the state is improving, Murphy said.

Two young boys in New York died this week from a rare inflammatory condition possibly linked to COVID-19, health officials there said.\

