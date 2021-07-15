NY attorney general's office to interview Cuomo

article

The New York attorney general's office will be interviewing Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday in connection with a sexual harassment case, two officials familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the governor said Cuomo had no comment.

"We have said repeatedly that the governor doesn't want to comment on this review until he has cooperated, but the continued leaks are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the attorney general's review," Richard Azzopardi, a senior advisor to Cuomo, said in a statement.

Cuomo is facing allegations that he abused his power by inappropriately touching and sexually harassing women who worked with him or met him elsewhere. Accusations range from groping under a woman's shirt and planting unwanted kisses, to asking unwelcome personal questions about sex and dating.

In March, Attorney General Letitia James hired two outside lawyers to lead her office's investigation into the allegations.

Initially, Cuomo tried to control who would investigate him by recommending a federal judge with close ties to his advisors. But that prompted sharp criticism from lawmakers in both parties.

Finally, Cuomo's office agreed to send James a referral letter formally asking for a review, as required under state law.

Cuomo said he never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable and apologized for that but denied harassing or assaulting anyone.

With The Associated Press.

