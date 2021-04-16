Northern New York gets slammed by storm with heavy, wet snow

A storm brought rain, snow and the threat of power outages to New England and northern New York on Friday just as it appeared spring weather was arriving.

The areas around Providence, Rhode Island; Hartford, Connecticut; and Boston are getting mostly heavy rain and wind, but parts of northern New England and New York registered fair amounts of wet, heavy snow, especially in higher elevations.

Some parts of southwestern New Hampshire already had received 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow by Friday morning, with the prospect of more than a foot (30 centimeters) before the storm ends, said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Pohl.

More than 4 inches (10 centimeters) had fallen in rural stretches of New York’s Hudson Valley by Friday morning, with similar accumulations in Princeton, Massachusetts.

The snow was expected to cause some power outages but was merely a nuisance in most areas.

Winter weather warnings or advisories were posted for large swaths of Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts. The storm could linger in some areas into Saturday.

