STORM WATCH: Flood watches issued across New Jersey as major storm looms

Much of New Jersey is under a flood watch as a major storm is expected to bring torrential rainfall and more flooding to New Jersey on Tuesday.

Parts of northern New Jersey are expected to see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

"We are anticipating heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding starting tomorrow morning," Governor Phil Murphy said on X. "I urge all New Jerseyans to take caution this week as the storm passes through."

Governor Murphy also issued a state of emergency, effective at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in anticipation of the storm and related hazardous weather conditions.

Credit: National Weather Service/Mount Holly

The rain is expected to cause widespread minor to moderate river flooding, with the potential for major flooding along a few rivers if the high end of rainfall totals are realized.

WHERE ARE THE FLOOD WATCHES?

A flood watch has been issued for New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island, and southern Connecticut.

The flood watch will run from 6 p.m. on Tuesday to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Credit: National Weather Service/Mount Holly

The storm may also cause flash flooding in urban and poor drainage areas.

STRONG, POTENTIALLY DAMAGING WINDS

The storm is expected to bring strong, potentially damaging winds to coastal communities in New Jersey and on Long Island.

Wind gusts in coastal areas could reach 40-50 miles per hour, while in coastal areas, gusts could top out at 55-65 miles per hour.

Credit: National Weather Service/Mount Holly

Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night should see the strongest winds.

COASTAL FLOODING

The storm is also bringing the potential for minor to moderate coastal flooding in New Jersey.

Locally major flooding may also occur, particularly along the southern bays of Long Island.