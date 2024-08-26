NJ Transit free week begins today: What to know about travel, exclusions

Today begins a weeklong fare free holiday for NJ Transit riders.

JUMP TO: WHAT'S INCLUDED? l WHAT'S NOT INCLUDED? l BOUGHT TICKETS ALREADY?

***Click each headline to jump to the designated topic.

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement on Good Day New York earlier this month, saying the fare holiday is in response to persistent service disruptions commuters faced all summer.

Murphy says the holiday is "a way to express their sincere appreciation for customers’ continued loyalty and patronage," especially during a time he says "transit service has not consistently met their expectations—or [their] own."

Here's everything you need to know about NJ Transit's fair free holiday week, including what services are included, which are not and what happens if you bought tickets already.

Is NJ Transit free today

Tickets will be free today until Sept. 2 on all NJ Transit trains, buses and light rail.

Customers will not be required to display or scan a ticket during the fare holiday, but tickets will be required again for all travel beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3.

"We encourage New Jerseyans to take advantage of this opportunity, and we continue to be thankful to the many New Jerseyans who depend on public transit," Murphy said.

All NJ TRANSIT bus routes.

Trains.

Light rail and Access Link.

Metro-North trains operated by NJ TRANSIT.

PATH and PATCO trains.

AirTrain at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Monthly pass holders who have already purchased an August pass, which covers travel through the end of the month, will automatically receive a 25% discount on their September monthly pass purchase through the mobile app, at Ticket Vending Machines, according to a statement from Murphy.

NJ Transit train times

Click HERE for more information.

NJ Transit train status