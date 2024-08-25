NJ Transit fare holiday starts Monday: 'You don't have to pay one penny'

Starting Monday, NJ Transit will be completely free for riders.

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy says the fare holiday is in response to disruptions that customers have faced all summer.

"NJ TRANSIT recognizes the impact these service issues have had over the past few months and remains committed to improving the travel experience for transit customers," Murphy said in a statement.

What to know about fare week:

Murphy says the holiday is "a way to express their sincere appreciation for customers’ continued loyalty and patronage," especially during a time he says "transit service has not consistently met their expectations—or [their] own."

During this period, fares will be waived for all modes of transportation, offering free rides across the NJ TRANSIT network as a "Thank You."

"You don't have to pay one penny." — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy

"We encourage New Jerseyans to take advantage of this opportunity, and we continue to be thankful to the many New Jerseyans who depend on public transit," Murphy said.

When will NJ Transit be free?

Tickets will be free tomorrow from Sept. 2 on all NJ Transit trains, buses, and light rail.

Customers will not be required to display or scan a ticket during the fare holiday, but tickets will be required again for all travel beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Which services are included in the fare holiday?

Services include:

All NJ TRANSIT bus routes

Trains

Light rail and Access Link

Metro-North trains operated by NJ TRANSIT

Which services are not included in the fare holiday?

PATH and PATCO trains

AirTrain at Newark Liberty International Airport

What happens if you've already purchased tickets?

Monthly pass holders who have already purchased an August pass, which covers travel through the end of the month, will automatically receive a 25% discount on their September monthly pass purchase through the mobile app, at Ticket Vending Machines, according to a statement from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

NJ Transit River Line rail

NJ TRANSIT says it recognizes that the River Line light rail service has not been meeting its performance standards over the last several weeks.

They implemented a supplemental bus plan earlier this week as an interim measure to improve service reliability and predictability for customers traveling on weekdays.

Murphy said in a statement that they are holding NJ Transit's contracted operator accountable to expedite necessary repairs and upgrades to the light rail vehicles to restore reliable weekday light rail service as quickly as possible.

NJ Transit train schedule

