NJ town closes road so frogs, salamanders can safely cross

For a few nights every spring, spotted salamanders, wood frogs, green frogs, pickle frogs, chorus frogs, northern gray tree frogs, bullfrogs, and eastern newts cross a portion of Beekman Road in East Brunswick in Middlesex County, New Jersey, to get to vernal pools to breed.

But many years ago, Environmental Commission Chair David Moskowitz found that cars driving along the road would crush many of those amphibians to death.

So he brought the spotted salamander's plight to the mayor of East Brunswick who agreed to close Beekman Road every spring, allowing hundreds of frogs, newts, and salamanders to cross and a growing number of biologists to watch them do so in safety.