NJ snow squall alert: Snow squalls, snow showers expected

Heavy snow showers and snow squalls are possible in parts of New Jersey through Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

"Some locally heavy snow showers or squalls may briefly reduce visibility and/or produce coatings of snow, including on paved surfaces," NWS said in a special weather statement. "Be aware of the potential for changing conditions if traveling today, and slow down if encountering snow squalls or snow covered roads."

Authorities said Snow Squall Warnings may be issued for "any particularly heavy squalls," and indeed a Snow Squall Warning for parts of Ocean County, Mercer County, Monmouth County, and Middlesex County was issued in the afternoon but has since expired.

A snow squall caused a serious multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, late Monday morning.

A snow squall is a sudden intense snowfall that moves in and out of an area very quickly. It may only produce a small amount of snow accumulation because it is fast and short and often happens without a larger and longer winter storm. But that doesn't mean it isn't dangerous. Read this for a fuller explanation and what to do.

