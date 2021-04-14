NJ man vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson shot in ICU after contracting COVID-19

A man from Edison, New Jersey is fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19 and despite having received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to his wife.

Laure Eugene says she and her husband, Francisco Cosme, 52, tested positive for the coronavirus on April 1 after they were vaccinated on March 6 at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

Cosme, who is diabetic, is in an intensive care unit in critical condition at John F. Kennedy Medical Center.

"He just started getting very sick, Eugene told FOX 5 NY program, 'Good Day New York. "On the 31st he was sick which is why he was tested. All the way to the 7th he was sick. He had a cold, fever, chills, could not walk, very weak, sleeping, so he went to the emergency room. They gave him an IV and they sent him home. They said he's fully vaccinated. The next day he got worse and he ended up in critical care."

NJ State Health Commissioner Judith Persichelli has said there is a percentage of cases of people vaccinated who fall ill because they may have contracted COVID-19 before they were vaccinated or were exposed after they were vaccinated.

"I don't know how a person would contract while getting vaccinated on the sixth and start having symptoms about a month later," said Eugene.

Eugene, her son, and her grandchildren all tested positive for the virus. She and her son received the monoclonal antibodies as a treatment.

"I just feel that when you take a vaccine you know that you can still get COVID and you still got to do your measures but to know that you're taking your vaccine and you can still be critical is another thing. It's really not a good thing to know that you can get that sick and maybe lose your life even if you're fully vaccinated," added Eugene.