NJ lifeguard killed by lightning identified

A 19-year-old lifeguard from Toms River was identified as one of the victims of a deadly lightning strike Monday afternoon.

Keith Pinto was one of four lifeguards and four beachgoers who were hit by lightning in Berkeley Township in Ocean County

The injured were taken to local hospitals. They were expected to recover.

The strike happened just after 4:30 p.m. at the 21st Avenue beach, near the entrance gates to Island Beach State Park, just south of Seaside Park.

Crisis counselors were on hand to help beach staff and lifeguards.

It marked the second death of a young lifeguard at the Jersey Shore in a little over a week.

On Aug. 20, 16-year-old lifeguard Norman Inferrera III died a day after an accident in Cape May, on New Jersey’s southern tip. A lifeboat he was rowing was struck by a wave and flipped over, knocking him unconscious, authorities said.

The line-of-duty deaths were extremely unusual for lifeguards, according to Tom Gill, a spokesperson for the U.S. Lifesaving Association. He said the two New Jersey deaths in less than two weeks were just the second and third he can recall in the last 30 to 40 years.

"This just doesn't happen," Gill said. "For two fatalities in such a short time frame in the same general area, this is a tragedy beyond measure."

Berkeley’s beaches were closed to swimming through Thursday as crisis counseling is made available to lifeguards and beach staff. People were allowed to sit on the beach and sunbathe.

Police said an investigation was continuing.

On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy offered his support.

"Our hearts are with the family and friends of the young lifeguard killed by today's horrific lightning strike on the beach in Berkeley Township, and we pray for a full recovery for those injured," Murphy said . "I've spoken to Mayor Carmen Amato and offered the full support and assistance of our administration during this difficult time."

With The Associated Press.