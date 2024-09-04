In the aftermath of last week's deaths of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, in New Jersey, the hockey community is coming together to support Matthew’s pregnant widow, Madeline.

A GoFundMe campaign, organized by Madeline’s sister, has raised over $580,000 as of Wednesday morning, far exceeding the initial goal of $30,000. The funds will help support Madeline, who is expecting the couple’s first child in December.

The fundraiser has seen overwhelming support from over 7,800 donors, including significant contributions from current and former NHL players, their families, and teams.

Notable donations include $10,000 from Cliff Rucker, owner of the ECHL’s Worcester Railers HC, where Matthew played for two seasons, and $3,000 from the family of New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin.

Hockey community mourns

The loss of the Gaudreau brothers has deeply affected the hockey world, leading to an outpouring of tributes from players, fans and teams across the league.

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 10: Brothers Johnny Gaudreau #13 and Matthew Gaudreau #21 of the Boston College Eagles celebrate after the Eagles beat the Northeastern University Huskies to win their fifth Beanpot Championship in a row in NCAA hockey action in Expand

Jaromir Jagr, who played alongside Johnny Gaudreau with the Calgary Flames, shared a poignant tribute on social media. He remembered Johnny for assisting on his final NHL goal and expressed his sorrow over the loss.

"Unfortunately, life can be unbelievably cruel. Thank you, Johnny, for your incredible performances that gave hope to so many. My sincere condolences to your family. R.I.P. to you and your brother," Jagr wrote.

Candlelight vigil planned

In addition to the online tributes, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced a candlelight vigil to be held Wednesday night outside Nationwide Arena. The vigil will include brief remarks from members of the organization and a 13-minute, 21-second period of silent remembrance, reflecting the jersey numbers worn by Johnny and Matthew.

The Gaudreau family has expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received.

"We are greatly comforted by all those who have visited these growing memorials and who have left messages of love, prayers, thoughts of kindness, and tokens of remembrance," wrote Jim Gaudreau, the brothers’ uncle, on Facebook.

Who Is Sean Higgins? Man charged in NJ crash

Sean Higgins, 43, was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle in the Salem County collision that claimed the lives of Johnny and Matthew.

According to investigators, the brothers were biking near the fog line on County Route 551 just after 8 p.m. Thursday when a Jeep Cherokee struck the brothers while trying to pass two slower-moving vehicles.

