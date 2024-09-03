Who Is Sean Higgins? Man charged in NJ crash that killed Gaudreau brothers

New information is being released about 43-year-old Sean Higgins, the man accused of killing NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, last week in a NJ collision.

According to new details obtained by our sister station, FOX 29 Philadelphia, Higgins is a field artillery officer assigned to the New Jersey Army National Guard, Joint Force Headquarters. Higgins is a part-time traditional Drill Status Guardsman and was not on duty at the time of the incident.

Sean Higgins, 43, was charged in a crash that killed NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in Salem County, New Jersey.

Col Yvonne L. Mays, Acting Adjutant General of New Jersey, said they cannot comment on ongoing investigations, but gave the following statement: "We are profoundly saddened by this tragedy. Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and we share in the grief of the Gaudreau family."

Higgins also worked for a rehab facility called 'Gaudenzia'. The nonprofit identified him as an employee on Saturday, saying that he has been placed on leave following the deadly crash.

Higgins was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle in the Salem County collision that claimed the lives of Johnny, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29.

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 10: Brothers Johnny Gaudreau #13 and Matthew Gaudreau #21 of the Boston College Eagles celebrate after the Eagles beat the Northeastern University Huskies to win their fifth Beanpot Championship in a row in NCAA hockey action

According to investigators, the brothers were biking near the fog line on County Route 551 just after 8 p.m. Thursday when a Jeep Cherokee struck the brothers while trying to pass two slower-moving vehicles.

Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau

Meantime, a memorial continues to grow at the Hollydell Ice Arena in Washington Township for Johnny and Matthew, including a sea of hockey sticks, flowers, purple Gatorade and skittles. Staff say the Gaudreau parents stopped by for several hours on Sunday.

Visitors said a moment of silence was held before the first game of the tournament this weekend and a slideshow of pictures was on display throughout the arena.

A GoFundMe campaign was established to help Matthew's widow, Madeline, in advance of the birth of the couple's first child, who they named Tripp.

Kelly Rule, with FOX 29 Philadelphia, helped contribute to this report.