NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, brother struck and killed by car while riding bikes in New Jersey

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were killed on Thursday night while riding bikes on a rural New Jersey road, according to authorities.

According to investigators, Johnny and Matthew were cycling on Stumpy Lane in Oldmans Township around 8:30 p.m. when they were struck by a passing car.

The driver of the car did stay at the scene of the crash.

COLUMBUS, OHIO - APRIL 14: Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena on April 14, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Gaudreau, 31, played 11 NHL seasons, including nine with the Calgary Flames. For the past two seasons, Gaudreau played with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets shared a statement on X that called the Gaudreaus death an "unimaginable tragedy."

"Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend," the statement read. "Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice."

Nicknamed "Johnny Hockey," the former Boston College standout was a native of Salem, New Jersey and attended Gloucester Catholic High School in Gloucester City.

His younger brother, Matthew Gaudreau, played with Johnny at Boston College and Gloucester Catholic. He played in the 2021-2022 season for the Worcester Railers and formerly played for the Reading Royals.

"Gaudreau often told the story of how his father taught him to skate as a child in his home state of New Jersey, and he carried that same youthful passion throughout his 11 NHL seasons," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

Their father, Guy Gaudreau, spent over a decade as a hockey coach at Gloucester Catholic.

