NJ gyms allowed to reopen at limited capacity starting Sept. 1

article

Gyms across New Jersey will be allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity starting Sept. 1 and must follow other safety guidelines, Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed Wednesday.

The governor retweeted an article from NJ.com announcing the change. He was expected to expand on the change during a news briefing on the coronavirus pandemic later in the day from Trenton.

For several weeks now, gyms have been allowed to operate with personal trainers, private sessions or family members from the same household.

The governor's stance on gyms lead to the arrest of the owners of Bellmawr Gym in South Jersey after they defied orders to remain closed earlier this summer.

Other gym owners have been anxiously awaiting the ban to be lifted.

Advertisement

"We were expecting the governor to make a move last week and unfortunately, still nothing," said Ryan Valentine, the club manager of the Planet Fitness in Middletown, New Jersey. "I know once we reopen we'll have big crowds and we'll be back to normal," he said.

And that might be exactly what Gov. Phil Murphy fears. But Valentine argues his gym is prepared to meet every safety sanitization and distancing action the state will eventually require.

According to NJ.com, the new rules for reopening gyms include:

Restrictions on indoor group activities (such as cycling classes) to one person for every 200 square feet of space in the room.

Masks or face coverings must be worn at all times inside the gym.

Equipment must be six feet apart.

People must sign a form when they enter the gym that says they will adhere to the safety guidelines.

Gyms must keep a log of workers and clients, including names and phone numbers, so the information could be made available to contact tracers in the event there’s a COVID-19 exposure at the facility.