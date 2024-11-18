NJ firefighters battle new wildfire in Lakewood

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a new wildfire that broke out in Lakewood on Monday.

The fire is burning in the area of Pine Park and the Lakewood Country Club in Ocean County, New Jersey.

The fire, which has spread over 30 acres so far, is 0% contained, the NJ Forest Fire Service said.

As a result, Clearstream Road is closed between Brewers Bridge and Hope Chapel Road and six structures are threatened on Seminole Drive.

Few other details were released.

This follows ongoing efforts to battle the massive Jennings Creek fire in Passaic County and a drought warning issued for 15 New York counties, including all of New York City.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.