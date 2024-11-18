Drought warning issued in NYC: What this means

A drought warning for New York City has been issued, NYC Emergency Management said.

Mayor Adams and officials made the announcement on Monday at a press conference.

"As our city and watershed continues to experience significant precipitation shortages, today, I’m upgrading our drought watch to a drought warning, pausing our Delaware Aqueduct repair project, and ordering our agencies to immediately implement water saving measures," NYC Mayor Eric Adams said.

This comes after New York City issued a citywide drought watch on Nov. 2 after a historic lack of precipitation.

"Recent unseasonably warm weather and lack of precipitation have led to dry conditions for many counties in New York, resulting in Hudson Valley and New York City area counties being elevated to drought warning status and a statewide drought watch," NY Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Just 0.01 inches (0.02 cm) of rain fell last month on the city’s Central Park, where October normally brings about 4.4 inches (11.2 cm) of precipitation, National Weather Service records show. City Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala said it was the driest October in over 150 years of records.

Counties under the drought warning are Bronx, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Kings, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Schoharie, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester.

How to conserve water

Here's how New Yorkers can conserve water at this time:

Reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers or air conditioners to water plants.

Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks.

Fix leaking pipes, fixtures, toilets, hoses and faucets.

Wash only full loads of dishes and laundry.

Take shorter showers or fill the bathtub partly.

Install water saving plumbing fixtures.

Don’t run the tap to make water hot or cold.

Wash cars less frequently.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.