NJ driver's licenses will soon be available on your phone: Here's how it works

article

The Brief New Jersey will start offering a digital driver's license option for mobile devices. The Motor Vehicle Commission will have years to implement the program. Physical licenses will still be available to those who want them.



First your credit cards, now your ID! Who needs a wallet when you can get it all on your phone?

New Jersey drivers will soon be able to access their driver's license digitally wherever they are!

What we know:

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation on Wednesday to establish mobile driver's licenses for the state of New Jersey.

The law requires the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to create digital driver’s licenses and digital non-driver identification cards, which will be accessible on smartphones and other mobile devices, and will allow residents to update their documents electronically.

"Digital driver's licenses will make life easier for drivers across New Jersey," Murphy said.

The Motor Vehicle Commission will have up to 72 months to implement the mobile license program.

However, digital licenses will be voluntary for residents, and physical licenses will still be offered for those who want them.

New Jersey will join 15 other states and Puerto Rico who already offer digital driver's licenses. Ten other states and Washington D.C. are also planning to follow.

Dig deeper:

According to the bill, residents' security and privacy will be protected with "protections against the collection, use, retention, sharing, sale, or disclosure of any information obtained in the creation or access of digital licenses/non-driver IDs and measures to prevent tampering, duplication, and unauthorized access to data."

It also prohibits anyone, including law enforcement, from requiring residents to turn over their device to verify identity.

Displaying the digital license also does not give or imply law enforcement can search for or access other phone data, and that information seen while verifying identity cannot be used as probable cause for a search warrant.