NJ, CT, other states extend ban on youth hockey

The governors of the six New England states and New Jersey have extended a prohibition on interstate youth hockey through the end of January.

The governors took the action due to coronavirus outbreaks associated with youth hockey activities.

In a news release issued late Wednesday, the governors of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Jersey said the prohibition, which had been set to expire Thursday, would be extended through Jan. 31.

The prohibition applies to all public and private schools and youth hockey leagues. It will be reevaluated as public health conditions warrant.

The prohibition does not impact interstate collegiate, professional or U.S. national team hockey.

In Vermont, the order does not affect rules that allow limited youth leagues and school-based sports programs within the state for individuals 19 and younger.