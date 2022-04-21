Cannabis sales in NJ, What to know about legal recreational marijuana

Recreational marijuana and cannabis products are being sold legally starting today in New Jersey. Here is what you need to know.

New Jersey residents and visitors 21 years and older will be able to purchase recreational cannabis and cannabis products at 13 dispensaries across the state.

The locations, which have been serving patients in the Medicinal Cannabis Program, will now open their doors for recreational users.

Dispensaries are required to put patient access policies in place so that registrants in New Jersey’s Medicinal Cannabis Program do not have to wait on long lines or risk not getting their medicine. Facilities are expected to implement special lines or hours, online ordering, curbside pick-up, or home delivery to ensure patient access is uninterrupted.

Recreational marijuana dispensary locations in North Jersey

Apothecarium, 1865 Springfield, Avenue, Maplewood

Apothecarium, 55 South Main Street, Phillipsburg

Ascend Wellness, 174 Route 17 North, Rochelle Park

RISE, 26-48 Bloomfield Avenue, Bloomfield

RISE, 196 3rd Avenue, #3C, Paterson

Recreational marijuana dispensary locations in Central Jersey

Zen Leaf, 117 Sprint Street, Elizabeth

Zen Leaf, 3256 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township

Recreational marijuana dispensary locations in South Jersey

The Botanist, 100 Century Drive, Egg Harbor Township

The Botanist, 2090 N Blackhorse Pike, Williamstown

The Cannabist/Columbia Care, 1692 Clements Bridge Road, Deptford – 5 PM Open for recreational

The Cannabist/Columbia Care, 1062 North Delsea Drive, Vineland – 5 PM Open for recreational

Curaleaf, 640 Creek Road, Bellmawr

Curaleaf, 4237 US-130 South, Edgewater Park

You should check the websites of the approved retailers for specific information on hours of operation.

Recreational cannabis customers will be able to buy up to 1 ounce of dried flower or up to 5 grams of concentrates, resins, or oils, or 10 100mg packages of ingestible items in a single transaction.

State officials warn that they expect long lines.

Other tips they offer are to follow product instructions and remember ingestible products can take longer to take effect than smoking or vaping. Call NJ Poison Center at 800-222-1222 if you are concerned you may have ingested or used too much, store legal cannabis products securely, out of the reach of kids, and driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal and dangerous.

It remains illegal to transport legal cannabis products outside of New Jersey.

Consumers can’t purchase more than an ounce in a single transaction and legally cannot possess more than one ounce at any time. Consumers could face criminal penalties if they disregard these limits.