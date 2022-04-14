NJ recreational marijuana sales to begin next week

Sales of recreational cannabis and cannabis products will be available to adults over the age of 21 beginning next week, Governor Phil Murphy announced on Thursday.

"Starting on April 21st, adults ages 21+ will be able to legally purchase cannabis and cannabis products without a medical card," Murphy said in a tweet. "This is a historic step in our work to create a new cannabis industry."

"This is an exciting time for New Jersey," said New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission executive director Jeff Brown. "New Jerseyans voted overwhelmingly to have access to adult-use cannabis and it is now here. I am very proud of the work the Commission has done over the past year to open the market. We have been intentional and deliberate to do everything in our power to set the market on good footing to start."

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission will issue licenses to seven alternative treatment centers (ATCs) to begin adult-use cannabis operations, including at 13 retail dispensaries next Thursday, according to a release from Murphy's office.

The Alternative Treatment Centers will be required to meet social equity standards, which include providing technical knowledge to new cannabis businesses, particularly social equity applicants.

A list of locations that will open on April 21 will be posted on the Commission’s website as soon as ATCs confirm the date on which they will begin operations.

Advertisement

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission establishes and enforces the rules and regulations governing the licensing, cultivation, testing, selling, and purchasing of cannabis in the state.