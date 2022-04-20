Legal recreational marijuana sales set to begin in New Jersey

New Jersey will have to wait one day after 4/20 for the official start of recreational marijuana sales.

"I'm relieved we're finally there, almost there," Gov. Phil Murphy said.

New Jersey's Cannabis Regulatory Commission issued licenses to seven medical cannabis companies allowing them to expand to the recreational market.

On Thursday, 13 locations will begin sales for recreational use. Among them is Ascend Cannabis Dispensary, in Rochelle Park. The team showed Fox 5 News their product as they prepare to expand their customer base.

"Just all excitement. This is something that has been a long time coming," Ascend's Mike Conway said. "We are happy to be in the first wave of dispensaries to open up in this market."

Under New Jersey state law, people who are 21 and older will be allowed to buy up to 1 ounce of cannabis at a time for recreational use.

Recreational sales at Ascend will be by appointment only to avoid long lines. The company said medical patients will be able to use an express line.

Those looking to buy cannabis for recreational use in New Jersey will pay roughly 6.6% in state sales taxes, plus a social justice fee that is meant to benefit communities of color who have been disproportionately impacted by drug laws.