Newark announces mandatory overnight travel ban due to snowstorm

The Brief Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka has issued a mandatory travel ban prohibiting all non-exempt vehicles from operating on roadways within Newark city limits from 9 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday morning. This comes following the New Jersey State Police announcement of a overnight travel restriction statewide. A travel ban is also in place throughout New York City.



Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka has issued a mandatory travel ban prohibiting all non-exempt vehicles from operating on roadways within Newark city limits from 9 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Other travel bans

What we know:

READ MORE: New Jersey State Police announce mandatory travel restriction ahead of winter storm

This comes following the New Jersey State Police announcement of a overnight travel restriction statewide. A travel ban is also in place throughout New York City.

READ MORE: Mayor Mamdani declares NYC travel ban amid historic winter storm

File Photo.

The travel restriction follows the State of Emergency declared by Mikie Sherrill and is intended to protect residents during a significant winter storm impacting the region, according to officials. City officials additionally say the measure will allow snow removal crews to clear streets more efficiently and ensure that emergency and essential services can operate without obstruction.

Exemptions to the ban include emergency responders, public safety personnel, public works and snow removal crews, health care and utility workers, public transportation vehicles and staff, as well as members of the media.

Residents are strongly urged to remain indoors during the restricted hours and avoid unnecessary travel, as well.

What you can do:

For ongoing updates and information related to the storm and city services, residents are encouraged to follow the City of Newark’s official social media platforms or visit the city’s website at newarknj.gov.