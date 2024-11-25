Newark sees major delays: Track flight status at NYC-area airports

The Brief Newark Airport was averaging hour-and-a-half flight delays, according to FlightAware. This comes amid the Thanksgiving travel rush and airport labor strikes. Here's how you can track NYC-area flight delays and cancelations.



Newark Liberty International Airport was experiencing half-hour flight delays Monday night amid the busy Thanksgiving travel week and a labor strike at an American Airlines hub.

According to FlightAware, departure delays are currently averaging 33 minutes, while arrival delays for airborne aircraft stand at an hour and 5 minutes, and are still increasing.

Here's how you can track flights in the NYC area and learn what to expect during the 2024 Thanksgiving travel rush, including the weather forecast and strike threats:

Delays and cancelations at NYC-area airports

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE

Newark Airport status

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE

JFK Airport status

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE

The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty as an airplane takes off from Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey flies past on October 12, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Expand

2024 Thanksgiving travel rush

The Thanksgiving travel rush is expected to be bigger than ever this year. AAA predicts that nearly 80 million people in the U.S. will venture at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday and next Monday -- most of them by car.

Thanksgiving Day falling so late this year has altered traditional travel patterns. At airports, the Transportation Security Administration says it could screen a record number of U.S. air travelers on Sunday.

Travelers line up at the security checkpoint at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on November 22, 2024, ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration says a shortage of air traffic controllers could cause flight delays. Transportation analytics company INRIX says roads could be congested on Monday with both commuters and returning holiday travelers.

Charlotte airport workers strike over low wages

Workers who clean airplanes, remove trash and help with wheelchairs at Charlotte’s airport, one of the nation’s busiest, went on strike Monday to demand higher wages.

The Service Employees International Union announced the strike in a statement early Monday, saying the workers would demand "an end to poverty wages and respect on the job during the holiday travel season." The strike was expected to last 24 hours, said union spokesperson Sean Keady.

Employees of ABM and Prospect Airport Services cast ballots Friday to authorize the work stoppage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a hub for American Airlines. The two companies contract with American, one of the world’s biggest carriers, to provide services such as cleaning airplane interiors, removing trash and escorting passengers in wheelchairs.

Weather alert for local travelers

This graphic shows the rain forecast in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic. (FOX Weather) (This graphic shows the rain forecast in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic. (FOX Weather))

Two separate storm systems carrying heavy rain are expected to impact the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel in New York City, and the second one could even bring some snow to parts of the Tri-State area.

Periods of heavy rain are expected on Tuesday in the Big Apple, mainly before 4 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 90%, according to the National Weather Service.

This graphic shows the snow potential in the Northeast starting on Thanksgiving. (FOX Weather) (This graphic shows the snow potential in the Northeast starting on Thanksgiving. (FOX Weather))

Meanwhile, a Thanksgiving Day storm is expected to cause last-minute travel troubles that will likely last until Black Friday and the start of the weekend.



Click here to read more.

