2024 Thanksgiving weather: Storm threatens NYC parade, snow possible

Two separate storm systems carrying heavy rain are expected to impact the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel in New York City, and the second one could even bring some snow to parts of the Tri-State area.

"The rain probably holds off until tomorrow morning, but it's a quick round of showers that come by for you on Tuesday morning," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Periods of heavy rain are expected on Tuesday in the Big Apple, mainly before 4 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 90%, according to the National Weather Service.

These graphics show the setup for a significant winter storm that could slow post-Thanksgiving travel for tens of millions of people in the East. (FOX Weather)

Significant travel disruptions aren’t expected with this low-impact storm, as the FOX Forecast Center expects any winter weather to be confined near the Canadian border and in the Great Lakes region.

Meanwhile, a Thanksgiving Day storm is expected to cause last-minute travel troubles that will likely last until Black Friday and the start of the weekend.

This graphic shows the snow potential in the Northeast starting on Thanksgiving. (FOX Weather)

An area of low pressure is expected to move into the Northeast on Thanksgiving. The most impactful weather is expected to occur north of the system, where the air will be cold enough to allow for snow to break out. The FOX Forecast Center expects the snow to be centralized across areas of the interior Northeast.

Some decent snow totals are possible for parts of upstate New York, and travel could be significantly be impacted along the Interstate 81 and 90 corridors on Thanksgiving. The snow there could continue into Black Friday before it finally exits the region.

Snow on Thanksgiving?

Closer to the center of the storm, however, heavy rain is likely to fall, impacting millions of travelers in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The rain will also be accompanied by strong winds.

The historical probability of a white Thanksgiving. (Dr. Brian Brettschneider / GHCN-D / FOX Weather)

"Thanksgiving looks like it’s going to be pretty cool and wet," Woods said in a post on X, formally Twitter.

According to the National Weather Service, the chance of precipitation is 70%, but it should mostly stay rain.

This graphic shows the rain forecast in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic. (FOX Weather)

"There is that rain, snow mix and ice component, but it's more to the north and west." Woods said.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 weather forecast

Heading to the parade? Unfortunately, you'll probably need an umbrella.

"This looks like a situation where it could be raining throughout the Thanksgiving Day, it is pretty much all rain," Woods said.

The FOX Forecast Center expects some of the coldest air of the season to invade the United States in the days after Thanksgiving and into the start of December.

This graphic shows the temperature outlook from Friday, Nov. 29, through Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Below-average temperatures are possible across a large swath of the country.