NYC weather: Severe storms, heavy downpours possible Monday and Tuesday
NEW YORK CITY - The threat of severe weather is possible Monday and Tuesday across the tri-state area, bringing the potential of torrential rain, strong thunderstorms and even an isolated tornado.
Severe weather outlook
- Northern parts of New Jersey, as well as New York City, Long Island and nearly all of Connecticut, are under a marginal risk Monday afternoon into the evening.
- Central and southern parts of the Garden State are under a slight risk.
Storm impacts
- Scattered showers and strong to severe storms are possible.
- Rain could become heavy at times.
- Areas under a slight risk could see an isolated tornado.
Storm timing
Image 1 of 4
▼
- The line of showers and storms is expected to enter New Jersey around 2 p.m., and will gradually move east into the city by 4 or 5 p.m.
- A similar timing is expected Tuesday, where wet weather could enter the city by 5 p.m., but stop around the time for fireworks.
- The Wednesday morning commute should be dry.