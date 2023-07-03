Expand / Collapse search

NYC weather: Severe storms, heavy downpours possible Monday and Tuesday

Severe Weather
Holiday forecast

NEW YORK CITY - The threat of severe weather is possible Monday and Tuesday across the tri-state area, bringing the potential of torrential rain, strong thunderstorms and even an isolated tornado.

Severe weather outlook

  • Northern parts of New Jersey, as well as New York City, Long Island and nearly all of Connecticut, are under a marginal risk Monday afternoon into the evening.
  • Central and southern parts of the Garden State are under a slight risk.

Storm impacts

  • Scattered showers and strong to severe storms are possible.
  • Rain could become heavy at times.
  • Areas under a slight risk could see an isolated tornado.

Storm timing

  • The line of showers and storms is expected to enter New Jersey around 2 p.m., and will gradually move east into the city by 4 or 5 p.m.
  • A similar timing is expected Tuesday, where wet weather could enter the city by 5 p.m., but stop around the time for fireworks.
  • The Wednesday morning commute should be dry.