New York to begin major reopening on May 19; Full subway service to resume May 17

New York State will begin a major reopening on May 19 with most COVID capacity restrictions to be lifted while around-the-clock subway service will be allowed to resume on May 17, announced NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday.

With continued declining rates of the coronavirus, the governor, speaking in person to a room of reporters, said it was time to allow retail, food services, gyms and fitness centers, amusement and family entertainment, hair salons, barbershops and offices to fully reopen.

"No capacity restrictions on all of those activities," said Cuomo.

The six-foot social distancing requirement will remain in effect unless all people present can prove they've been vaccinated or can show a recent negative test.

"If the CDC changes their guidance, then we'll change our guidance," added Cuomo.

All the various sectors of the economy including Broadway may choose to open on a different date due to critical mass limitations.

New Jersey and Connecticut will join the Empire State in following the same plan, according to Cuomo.

"The key is a smart reopening," added Cuomo. "It is a measured reopening. We are at a point now that we are going to take a major step to reopening."

Outdoor food and beverage curfew will be lifted on May 17, indoor food and beverage curfew will be lifted May 31, the indoor catered gathering limit can increase to 250 or 500 with testing and vaccine on May 19.

Around-the-clock subway service was suspended on April 30, 2020 in order to facilitate deep cleaning of the trains and the clearing of homeless people from the trains and stations.

The overnight closures ran from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. until February and then was shortened to two hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Last week, the city’s largest labor unions representing hundreds of thousands of workers sent a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio urging him to send more police officers underground after a surge of violent crimes on the trains and in the stations throughout the pandemic.

