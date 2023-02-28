NYC winter storm: How much snow fell in your area? Find out here.

A winter storm brought some snow to parts of the tri-state area Monday night into Tuesday.

While areas in and around New York City saw mostly a changeover to rain, several inches of snow were reported in other parts of the state, as well as areas of New Jersey.

Check out the snow totals in inches for your area below from the National Weather Service:

Albany County

Colonie: 3.2

Albany: 3.1

Allegany County

Whitesville: 1.3

Wellsville: 1.0

Rushford: 1.0

Columbia County

Germantown: 5.5

Ancramdale: 3.6

Copake: 2.0

Dutchess County

Pine Plains: 4.5

People visit Times Square during the snowfall. (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Erie County

Kenmore: 4.0

Snyder: 3.8

West Seneca: 2.8

Fulton County

Northville: 1.6

Genesee County

Stafford: 4.2

Greene County

Catskill: 4.5

Greenville Center: 4.0

Halcott Center: 4.0

Hunterdon County

High Bridge: 2.0

Stantom: 1.3

Three Bridges: 1.3

Flemington: 1.2

Lewis County

Constableville: 5.6

Highmarket: 4.0

Lowville: 2.0

Mercer County

Trenton Mercer Airport: 1.0

Middlesex County

Hopelawn: 2.1

Metuchen: 1.9

North Brunswick: 1.4

A man covers himself of snow during the winter storm in Hoboken. (Photo by Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress)

Monroe County

Pittsford: 3.1

Fairport: 2.6

Morris County

Boonton: 2.0

Chatham: 2.0

Randolph: 1.0

Montgomery County

Palatine Bridge: 4.0

Niagara County

North Tonawanda: 3.5

Sanborn: 3.2

Lockport: 2.2

Newfane: 2.0

Ontario County

Geneva: 2.6

Snow falls as people walk across the Brooklyn Bridge. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Oswego County

Mexico: 3.2

Rensselaer County

Speigletown: 2.0

Berlin: 2.0

Petersburg: 2.0

Hoosick Falls: 1.0

Saratoga County

Galway: 4.0

Clifton Park: 3.1

Ballston Spa: 3.0

Schenectady County

Aqueduct: 3.5

Schoharie County

Richmondville: 5.0

Middleburgh: 3.0

Somerset County

Neshanic Station: 2.0

Warren: 2.0

Bridgewater: 1.5

Belle Mead: 1.3

Sussex County

Wantage Twp.: 4.3

Sparta: 2.0

Warren County (NJ)

Blairstown: 2.5

Stewartsville: 2.2

Warren County (NY)

Warrensburg: 2.0

Lake Luzerne: 1.6

Queensbury: 1.5

Washington County

Whitehall: 0.5

Hebron: 0.5

Wyoming County

Warsaw: 6.0

Silver Springs: 3.0

Attica: 2.2

