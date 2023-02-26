Winter storm could bring NYC its first inch of snow

Expand / Collapse search

A person wears a face mask during a snow storm on the Upper West Side on January 29, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - There has been a shocking dearth of snow across in New York City this winter, but an approaching storm may finally bring the Big Apple its first inch of snow of the season.

According to the National Weather Service, an approaching winter storm could drop up to an inch and a half of snow on the city, with anywhere from 1 to 3 inches possible across much of Long Island. 

 A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 7 p.m. on Monday to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, with portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey, and southeast New York to expect anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of snow. 

"While most places see snow at the onset, coastal areas likely mix with and changeover to plain rain overnight into Tuesday AM," the NWS said in a tweet on Sunday afternoon. 

Further north, anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of snow is reportedly possible, with the highest totals coming north of I-287 and I-95. Authorities say this will likely result in hazardous travel conditions and snow-covered roads for the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commute. 