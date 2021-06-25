Some New York buildings and bridges are illuminated for Pride

This week, several New York state government sites are illuminated in multiple colors to honor Pride Month and the 10th anniversary of the signing of the state's Marriage Equality Law.

The landmarks will be lit red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet every evening from Thursday, June 24, through Sunday, June 27, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release.

"When you look at the long line of marches towards equality and freedom, so many of them started right here in New York, including the birth of the LGBTQ+ rights movement with Stonewall," Cuomo said in a statement. "Ten years ago we marked yet another historic chapter of progress in our state and this nation with the Marriage Equality Law, and we didn't stop there — we've been fighting for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers and their families ever since."

Cuomo signed the marriage bill into law on June 24, 2011.

The landmarks being illuminated for Pride include:

One World Trade Center in Manhattan

One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, June 24, 2021. (Governor's Press Office)

Pershing Square Viaduct at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan

The Pershing Square Viaduct at Grand Central Terminal in New York City, June 24, 2021. (Governor's Press Office)

Kosciuszko Bridge connecting Brooklyn and Queens

Kozciuszko Bridge, New York City, June 24, 2021. (Governor's Press Office)

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge over the Hudson River

The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge over the Hudson River, June 24, 2021. (Governor's Press Office)

H. Carl McCall SUNY Building in Albany

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building, Albany, N.Y., June 24, 2021. (Governor's Press Office)

State Education Building in Albany

The State Education Building in Albany, N.Y., June 24, 2021. (Governor's Press Office)

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building in Albany

The Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, Albany, N.Y., June 24, 2021. (Governor's Press Office)

These three landmarks are also illuminated but photos are not available at this time:

New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse

Albany International Airport Gateway in Colonie

Niagara Falls