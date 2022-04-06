New video released of suspect in Wall Street station slashing

The NYPD released new video of the suspect wanted for slashing another man inside the Wall Street subway station.

The clip showed the man, who was wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt and black cap, jumping a turnstile.

On Tuesday at about 6:05 a.m., the suspect got into an argument with a 43-year-old man aboard a northbound train of the 4/5 line. The dispute escalated, and the suspect slashed the victim in the face and neck with a box cutter, said police.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The suspect fled the station near Broadway.

According to NYPD statistics, since April 3, every major category of crime increased this year except for murder. Crime in transit is up 65%. Top police brass were expected to hold news briefing Wednesday to discuss the latest crime numbers.

On March 30, a 45-year-old woman was slashed in the face inside a Bronx subway station after she got into an argument with a man on the platform. He then he took out a knife and slashed her in the face, said police.

On March 29, a suspect walked up to the victim, a 46-year-old man, pulled out a machete and struck the victim in the head.

On Feb. 12, a man was slashed with a razor at the Union Square subway station on 14th Street.