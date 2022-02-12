NYC subway crime: Man slashed at Union Square station

Saturday saw yet another violent incident on the New York City subway, as a man was slashed with a razor at the Union Square subway station on 14th Street.

According to police, at around 6 a.m., the victim bumped into another man on the southbound Q train platform.

A fight broke out, and the suspect then took out a razor and slashed the victim on the ear, neck, and hand.

The suspect then got on the train as it pulled out of the station.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital for his injuries and is expected to recover.

The suspect is described as a man, approximately 30 to 40 years of age, standing 5'11" tall, 175 lbs.; and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, black Adidas bag and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

