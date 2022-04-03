Man slashed with machete in Penn Station subway attack

The NYPD is investigating after an alleged machete attack inside Penn Station last week.

According to authorities, at around 7:05 p.m. on March 29, the suspect walked up to the victim, a 46-year-old man, inside the 34th Street and Penn Station subway station, pulled out a machete and struck the victim in the head with it.

The victim was hospitalized with a severe head injury.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

In February, Mayor Eric Adams announced that an aggressive effort would be put underway to make the city's subways feel safer by sending teams of officers into stations and trains, along with social workers to connect homeless people with shelters, food banks, and other services.

Adams said the city must tackle crime but also perceptions that make the city and subway feel unsafe. He's cited people sleeping or acting aggressively on trains as something that creates a general feeling of disorder.