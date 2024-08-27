'New Teacher Week' begins in NYC: Mayor Adams, Chancellor Banks welcome educators

It may still be summer vacation for students, but it is back to business for teachers.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks helped kick off a "New Teacher Week" at LaGuardia High School on Tuesday.

There were about 2,200 teachers present. Before they hit the classroom, city leaders handed out a few lessons and pieces of wisdom.

"You could ask any young person or successful adult, they're not going to be able to tell you who their podiatrist is or who drove them to school, but they remember their teacher," Mayor Adams said.

"Everyone can tell you about a teacher." — NYC Mayor Eric Adams

What does the Big Apple have to offer to teachers?

Teacher helps a student with his classroom-issued iPad. (Photo By Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Prereply said New York City offers the third-highest average salary in the country at $65,971.

There are many opportunities for continuing education programs in schools, which Prereply said is great for "stability and growth".

NYC invests heavily in schools, ranking second in city spending per student at $26,236, Prereply said.

NYC is also known for its rich diversity. Prereply says 41.9% of New Yorkers speak a language other than English -- 50% of New Yorkers speak Spanish.

The only downside for teachers in NYC is the cost of living, Prereply said.

The first day for New York City public schools is Sept. 5.